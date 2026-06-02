Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $4.05 Million in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,096 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,683,659,000 after acquiring an additional 345,524 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $776,714,000 after acquiring an additional 476,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,895 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $537,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 89.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 546,436 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 257,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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HubSpot Stock Up 18.5%

HUBS stock opened at $261.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.72. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.25 and a twelve month high of $611.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 353,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,770,000. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares worth $6,233,049. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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