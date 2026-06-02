Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $5.19 Million in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.80 and a one year high of $87.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research lowered Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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