Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $58.58 Million in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,097,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $58,576,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

USB opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here