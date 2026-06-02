Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $6.15 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,091 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,253,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,816,981,000 after buying an additional 188,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,759,494,000 after buying an additional 322,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,292,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $685,374,000 after buying an additional 102,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $516,481,000 after buying an additional 776,933 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $443,222,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $767,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,286,140.37. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $4,960,452.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,452.82. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,827 shares of company stock worth $38,859,043. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $126.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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