Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $146.48 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900,566 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $146,481,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.09.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CSCO opened at $120.42 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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