Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $27.37 Million Investment in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 324,799 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $27,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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