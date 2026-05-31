Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $39.12 Million Investment in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,443,272 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $39,115,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.16% of Regions Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,166 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $195,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.50 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.6%

RF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm's fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $31.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.17%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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