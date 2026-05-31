Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $33,475,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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