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Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Dell Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Eurizon Capital SGR initiated a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter, buying 221,183 shares worth about $28.1 million.
  • Dell delivered a major earnings beat, reporting $4.86 EPS on $43.8 billion in revenue, with sales up 87.5% year over year, driven by surging demand for AI servers.
  • Management raised its full-year outlook and analysts turned more bullish, with several firms lifting price targets sharply as Dell’s AI-server backlog and order growth remained strong.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221,183 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $28,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 328 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $420.96 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $429.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 324.36% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $290.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Melius Research set a $565.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $421.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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