Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,522 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $103,755,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $494.45 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $501.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $480.50 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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