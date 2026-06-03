Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,337 shares of the company's stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,894 shares of the company's stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company's stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company's stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Regency Centers Trading Down 0.1%

REG opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is currently 104.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,435.14. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 450,032 shares of company stock worth $35,233,456 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on REG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 price target on Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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