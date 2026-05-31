Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 785,128 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $29,050,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

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