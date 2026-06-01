Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases Shares of 55,582 IDEX Corporation $IEX

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,582 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $9,892,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.07% of IDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in IDEX by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in IDEX by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Trading Up 0.2%

IEX opened at $211.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.05 and a 200-day moving average of $193.90. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $223.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is 43.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.22.

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About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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