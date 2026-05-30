Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes $128.69 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,842 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $128,693,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $424.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.30 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.54 and a 200 day moving average of $506.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

More Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism is supporting the stock, with one article arguing Intuitive Surgical could rise more than 30% from current levels because analysts believe the long-term growth story remains intact and the recent selloff has created an attractive entry point. Article Title

Wall Street optimism is supporting the stock, with one article arguing Intuitive Surgical could rise more than 30% from current levels because analysts believe the long-term growth story remains intact and the recent selloff has created an attractive entry point. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical announced a leadership change in commercial and marketing, promoting Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer effective July 1, which may be viewed as a continuity move that could support execution and sales strategy. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical announced a leadership change in commercial and marketing, promoting Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer effective July 1, which may be viewed as a continuity move that could support execution and sales strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted the stock is still trading well below its recent high, underscoring that investor caution remains elevated even though the company continues to be viewed as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery. Article Title

Market commentary noted the stock is still trading well below its recent high, underscoring that investor caution remains elevated even though the company continues to be viewed as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery. Neutral Sentiment: Third-party market reports described ISRG as underperforming peers and highlighted recent short-interest data, but the figures did not show a clear new bearish catalyst. Article Title

Third-party market reports described ISRG as underperforming peers and highlighted recent short-interest data, but the figures did not show a clear new bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical also appeared in broader “physical AI” and robotics commentary, which is more of a thematic mention than a company-specific catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,334. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,871 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $576.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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