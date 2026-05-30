Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes $152.18 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 442,126 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $152,178,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 11.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $317.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $316.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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