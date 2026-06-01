Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes $15.36 Million Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,138 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $15,355,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.07% of PTC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,540 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $619,901,000 after acquiring an additional 71,181 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in PTC by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,586,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $321,990,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PTC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,379,890 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in PTC by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 775,077 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $133,577,000 after acquiring an additional 163,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $141.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $106,137.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,375.96. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.71.

View Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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