Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,844,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,991 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $249,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,779 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,435,170 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $99,429,000 after purchasing an additional 980,733 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3,585.4% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 443,054 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 431,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 694,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $50,872,000 after purchasing an additional 392,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CMS Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMS Energy wasn't on the list.

While CMS Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here