Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,114 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $21,224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $189.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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