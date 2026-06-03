Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,147,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $191,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,299 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2,448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963,378 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $119,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,823,626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1,520.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,771,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:ELS opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.28). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,905.80. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial set a $67.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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