Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 796,043 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $95,871,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.0%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.15. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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