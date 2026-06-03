Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,128,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 383,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company's stock worth $425,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700,539 shares of the company's stock worth $402,056,000 after acquiring an additional 493,177 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company's stock worth $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,200,948 shares of the company's stock worth $173,629,000 after acquiring an additional 102,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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