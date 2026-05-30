Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,278,399 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $308,683,000. Lowe's Companies accounts for 1.0% of Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.23% of Lowe's Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $214.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $232.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.36.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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