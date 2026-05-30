Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 11,520 lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,520 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. lululemon athletica makes up approximately 0.9% of Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $171.55. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $116.63 and a 52-week high of $340.25.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Key lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating on lululemon and raised its price target to $225 , implying meaningful upside from current levels. BTIG reiterates buy on lululemon

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating on lululemon and raised its price target to , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Lululemon reached a cooperation agreement with founder Chip Wilson, ending the proxy fight and adding board members, which could reduce governance uncertainty ahead of the CEO transition. Lululemon board truce with founder resets governance

Lululemon reached a cooperation agreement with founder Chip Wilson, ending the proxy fight and adding board members, which could reduce governance uncertainty ahead of the CEO transition. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets are pricing in a possible move of about 9.4% after the upcoming earnings report, highlighting that a larger-than-usual post-earnings swing is possible. Lululemon earnings could swing stock

Options markets are pricing in a possible move of about after the upcoming earnings report, highlighting that a larger-than-usual post-earnings swing is possible. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews suggest Q1 earnings may decline, with investors focused on whether China, men’s, and digital growth can offset soft North American demand and tariff pressure on margins. Lululemon pre-Q1 earnings article

Several previews suggest Q1 earnings may decline, with investors focused on whether China, men’s, and digital growth can offset soft North American demand and tariff pressure on margins. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warned that lululemon may not have the right setup for an earnings beat, reinforcing concerns that the upcoming report could disappoint if trends in the Americas remain weak. Zacks earnings preview

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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