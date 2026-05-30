Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd Invests $5.75 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,890 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000. Arista Networks makes up about 2.3% of Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,803,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,674,486,109.28. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,112,056. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock worth $314,618,583. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth.

Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment.

Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own.

Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt, CEO Jayshree Ullal, and major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Recommended Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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