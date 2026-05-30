Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,769 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $8,886,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.5% of Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock valued at $129,675,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance increased their target price on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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