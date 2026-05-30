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Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,079 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd disclosed a new fourth-quarter position in ExxonMobil, buying 11,079 shares worth about $1.33 million.
  • Other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions, and hedge funds/institutions now own 61.8% of ExxonMobil shares. Insider activity was mixed, with VP Darrin L. Talley selling 2,150 shares in early March.
  • ExxonMobil continues to show solid fundamentals: it beat quarterly earnings estimates, pays a $1.03 quarterly dividend yielding about 2.8%, and has received mostly neutral-to-positive analyst sentiment with a consensus Hold rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ExxonMobil.

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE XOM opened at $145.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $602.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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