Evansbrook LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Evansbrook LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,502 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Evansbrook LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Lexington Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. First Growth Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Up 2.2%

Home Depot stock opened at $334.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $323.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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