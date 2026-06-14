Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Buys 723 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 1.0% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $35,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $939,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,794 shares of the company's stock worth $1,671,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,555 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,792 shares of the company's stock worth $263,832,000 after acquiring an additional 61,821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,986 shares of the company's stock worth $584,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 80.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the company's stock worth $432,059,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total value of $173,936.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,826,568.64. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,987.00 per share, for a total transaction of $492,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,641,153. This represents a 15.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,110.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,928.11 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The business's 50-day moving average is $3,367.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3,514.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $36.22 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a net margin of 12.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,020.00 to $3,605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,345.00 to $4,096.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4,040.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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