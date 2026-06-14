Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,724 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 211,471 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of DT Midstream worth $47,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get DT Midstream alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 21.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 276,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $142.14 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average is $131.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $152.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $137.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTM

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DT Midstream, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DT Midstream wasn't on the list.

While DT Midstream currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here