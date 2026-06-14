Eventide Asset Management LLC Invests $26.29 Million in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 639,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,290,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of Sionna Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock worth $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 242,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,951 shares of the company's stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,278 shares of the company's stock worth $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 117,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,395 shares of the company's stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 453,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,042 shares of the company's stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 63,478 shares during the period.

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Sionna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SION opened at $35.92 on Friday. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JonesTrading raised their price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital cut shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SION

Insider Transactions at Sionna Therapeutics

In other Sionna Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 235,863 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $10,528,924.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,247,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,947,196. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $10,528,924.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,247,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,947,196. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,717,962 shares of company stock valued at $77,571,889. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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