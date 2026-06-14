Eventide Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 141.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,115 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 537,785 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Vaxcyte worth $42,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,320,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,783,000 after purchasing an additional 323,368 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,032,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,280,000 after purchasing an additional 77,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,980,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,777,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,784,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,327,000 after acquiring an additional 411,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 21.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,732,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,452,000 after acquiring an additional 663,817 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $111,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,622.88. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Elvia Cowan sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 28,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,738,500. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $524,426 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $65.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

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