Eventide Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,002 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 134,008 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Bank increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $851,102.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,590,346.58. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,307 shares of company stock worth $3,076,222. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $183.80 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $314.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $175.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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