Everest Management Corp. Buys 3,391 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Everest Management Corp. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,965 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.4% of Everest Management Corp.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Everest Management Corp.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Bank now owns 47,433 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 111,038 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030.

NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for NVDA , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally.

Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally. Positive Sentiment: Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation.

Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Nvidia (NVDA) Price Forecast: Pullback Tests Trend Structure

Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance.

Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and competitive headlines added some caution, including reports that Jensen Huang urged Super Micro to tighten compliance amid Taiwan scrutiny and that Huawei is advancing its chip efforts, which could intensify long-term competition in semiconductors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day moving average is $189.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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