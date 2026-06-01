Everest Management Corp. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Everest Management Corp. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Everest Management Corp.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Everest Management Corp.'s holdings in Apple were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blalock Williams LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 610,554 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $165,985,000 after acquiring an additional 79,741 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 509,692 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 98,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $312.06 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.07 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.43 and a 200-day moving average of $270.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here