Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $5.03 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,120 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.10% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:CSW opened at $267.42 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.45 and a one year high of $337.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $276.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. CSW Industrials's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,707.42. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Darron K. Ash purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $256.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,396.10. This represents a 35.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,180 shares of company stock worth $1,465,478 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $328.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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