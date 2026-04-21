Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,509 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 142.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,693 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1,984.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 233.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $618,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,329 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $305,872,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Tower by 35.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,796,007 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $537,728,000 after acquiring an additional 724,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 733.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 804,761 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $154,772,000 after acquiring an additional 708,158 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Tower Stock Down 0.5%

American Tower stock opened at $181.52 on Tuesday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 132.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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