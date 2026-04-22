Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total transaction of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,229,471.12. This represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $108,962,077.20. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,674.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $333.60 and a one year high of $1,719.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,438.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,145.55.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA's revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,732.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here