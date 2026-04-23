Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 192.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 164.7% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total value of $1,250,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,626.70. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total transaction of $1,379,021.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,441,918.40. This trade represents a 36.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial set a $1,139.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,000.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $954.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $953.27 and a 200-day moving average of $892.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $576.26 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.53 EPS. Parker-Hannifin's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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