Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 167.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,548 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $105.41 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

United Parcel Service News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPS

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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