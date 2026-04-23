Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVR were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $148,939,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $154,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in NVR by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 133,003 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,068,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NVR by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,318 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $111,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in NVR by 844.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,321 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $66,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVR Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,612.24 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,301.02 and a 12-month high of $8,618.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6,919.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7,303.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $94.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 402.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8,096.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 target price on NVR in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVR from $7,700.00 to $7,100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,799.33.

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NVR News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong corporate fundamentals that can cushion volatility: NVR still shows a low debt-to-equity ratio (~0.24) and a high return on equity (reported ~34.3%), supporting longer-term earnings resilience. (Background data)

Strong corporate fundamentals that can cushion volatility: NVR still shows a low debt-to-equity ratio (~0.24) and a high return on equity (reported ~34.3%), supporting longer-term earnings resilience. (Background data) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed — some firms maintain lofty targets (median target recently near $7,675) while others changed views; Bank of America updated its target recently. Bank of America Lowers NVR Price Target

Analyst coverage remains mixed — some firms maintain lofty targets (median target recently near $7,675) while others changed views; Bank of America updated its target recently. Negative Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue missed expectations: EPS $67.76 vs. consensus around $78–80; consolidated revenue roughly $1.83–1.91B, about a 21–22% decline year-over-year, below analyst estimates. Q1 Release

Q1 earnings and revenue missed expectations: EPS $67.76 vs. consensus around $78–80; consolidated revenue roughly $1.83–1.91B, about a 21–22% decline year-over-year, below analyst estimates. Negative Sentiment: Operational drivers behind the miss: homebuilding settlements fell ~22% (to ~4,015 units), gross margin compressed to ~19.6% from 21.9% (pricing pressure, higher lot costs), and mortgage closed loan production dropped ~27% — all hurt top- and bottom-line performance. Quiver Quant Analysis

Operational drivers behind the miss: homebuilding settlements fell ~22% (to ~4,015 units), gross margin compressed to ~19.6% from 21.9% (pricing pressure, higher lot costs), and mortgage closed loan production dropped ~27% — all hurt top- and bottom-line performance. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and model revisions: research shops (e.g., Zacks) trimmed near-term EPS forecasts ahead of the print and after, which increases the risk of further downgrades or target cuts if margins don’t rebound. Zacks Coverage

Analyst and model revisions: research shops (e.g., Zacks) trimmed near-term EPS forecasts ahead of the print and after, which increases the risk of further downgrades or target cuts if margins don’t rebound. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional flows add to near-term selling pressure: several insiders sold shares recently and some large institutions materially reduced positions in prior quarters, which can amplify downside on disappointing results. Quiver Quant Insider/HF Data

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,922.06, for a total value of $1,584,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,915.16. This trade represents a 34.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,120 shares of company stock worth $9,012,736 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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