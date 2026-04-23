Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 526.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 211.1% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 650.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.5% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,044.00 to $1,047.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised W.W. Grainger from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,118.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,155.77 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,114.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,044.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $906.52 and a one year high of $1,218.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.W.W. Grainger's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.71 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 2,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.73, for a total value of $2,490,403.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,897,511.55. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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