Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandisk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sandisk by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sandisk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $979.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 5.04. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $981.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $703.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.16.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The company's revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $710.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $675.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $752.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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