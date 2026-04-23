Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 141.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,553 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55. General Motors Company has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of General Motors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Get Our Latest Report on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here