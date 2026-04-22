Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,908 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 501,703 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in SLB were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SLB by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,374,879 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,371,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,057,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SLB by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,617,999 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,898,037,000 after buying an additional 5,466,786 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLB in the fourth quarter valued at $178,883,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 10,422.1% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 3,165,581 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $108,801,000 after buying an additional 3,135,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 25.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,366,347 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $528,217,000 after buying an additional 3,094,764 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SLB Stock Up 1.2%

SLB stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. SLB Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from SLB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SLB from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital lowered SLB from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SLB in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.27.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $3,032,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,730,735.60. This trade represents a 28.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,982,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,919.40. This trade represents a 29.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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