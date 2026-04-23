Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Gold.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Gold.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Report on Gold.com

Gold.com Stock Up 3.0%

GOLD opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 0.50. Gold.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gold.com Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

Gold.com announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 8th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 24,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,238,346.11. Following the sale, the director owned 502,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,210,726.02. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,000. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 504,239 shares of company stock valued at $29,856,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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