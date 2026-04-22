Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,179 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 245,042 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 19,632.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,108,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,693,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,383,000 after buying an additional 1,906,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,440,345 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $944,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,656 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,975 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $11,237,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.38. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 39.50%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 491,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,577.92. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,189,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,072,073.81. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

Key AGNC Investment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AGNC Investment this week:

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

Further Reading

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