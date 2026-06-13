Evergy Inc. $EVRG Holdings Decreased by Teilinger Capital Ltd.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up about 1.6% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned 0.19% of Evergy worth $31,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,860,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,202 shares of the company's stock worth $58,804,000 after buying an additional 446,400 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,644,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,847,410 shares of the company's stock worth $133,919,000 after buying an additional 408,452 shares during the period. Finally, Verbena Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,104,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $85.27. The company's 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Evergy's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $63,398.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,960.80. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,961 shares of company stock worth $161,587. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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