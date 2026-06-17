Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,474 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up about 0.7% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of Evergy worth $83,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter worth $72,860,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,202 shares of the company's stock worth $58,804,000 after purchasing an additional 446,400 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth $29,644,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,847,410 shares of the company's stock worth $133,919,000 after purchasing an additional 408,452 shares during the period. Finally, Verbena Value LP acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Evergy news, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $900,283.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,869.94. The trade was a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $48,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,358.80. The trade was a 46.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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