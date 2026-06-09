Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771,842 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Evergy worth $128,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company's stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the company's stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $200,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,508,926.21. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $63,398.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $139,960.80. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,401 shares of company stock valued at $362,131. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Evergy Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $85.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.60.

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About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Further Reading

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