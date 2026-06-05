Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,071 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for about 2.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.05% of Evergy worth $174,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Evergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company's stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the company's stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Evergy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company's stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC grew its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company's stock.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $48,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,358.80. The trade was a 46.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $200,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,508,926.21. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $663,657. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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